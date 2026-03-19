Brewers' Pat Murphy Gives Positive Update on Kyle Harrison Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2026 season hoping to win their fourth straight National League Central title and their fifth in the last six years. They'll have to do it without Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin, but they still have a solid foundation in place that should keep them competitive for the next several years.

In both trades, they landed some solid young pitching. Kyle Harrison came back from the Boston Red Sox in the Durbin deal.

Harrison is currently dealing with a blister on his pitching hand, which has set him back for a day. However, manager Pat Murphy doesn't sound too concerned about it.

Kyle Harrison should be okay

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He'll be on track," Murphy said. "Maybe (he misses) a day, but we got him out of there. That's why we made the decision so late."

Harrison has struggled a little bit in Cactus League play, going 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA in three starts. However, it appears that this setback is only a minor one, which is good news for the Brewers. He is somebody that could compete for a spot in the starting rotation this year.

If he doesn't land a spot in the Opening Day rotation, he could possibly be used as a long relief option or be a depth option in Triple-A in case of another injury. But the current prognosis doesn't appear to be anything series.

Milwaukee has a lot of pitching depth to compensate if it becomes more serious than expected.

Harrison appeared in just 11 games at the big-league level last season, making six starts and going 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. He was sent to Boston in the Rafael Devers trade. He was once a top prospect in the Giants' system.

However, if this injury doesn't last long, he could soon find himself in the mix to take a spot in the starting rotation. Murphy doesn't seem terribly concerned about the blister, which means it likely isn't too severe.

It will be interesting to see what the Brewers' pitching staff looks like this year and if Harrison will ultimately receive the opportunity to make starts at the major league level, but the blister doesn't appear to be too big of an issue, and that is good news for Milwaukee as they prepare for the 2026 season.

We'll see if they can stay atop the NL Central.