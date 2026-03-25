Brewers Place Newest MLB Outfielder on 60-Day Injured List

Akil Baddoo was hoping for a fresh start with the Milwaukee Brewers, but his tenure is unfortunately off to a rocky start.

Baddoo, who appeared in 347 games for the Detroit Tigers over the last five seasons, signed a one-year major league contract with the Brewers in December, after previously being designated for assignment and electing free agency.

Earlier this month, while competing for a somewhat unlikely spot on the opening day roster, Baddoo strained his left quadriceps. That wasn't good news to begin with, but it now appears his recovery time will be somewhat lengthy.

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Brewers move Baddoo to 60-day injured list on Tuesday

Mar 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Akil Baddoo (25) hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

According to the official Brewers transactions log, Baddoo was moved to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, which opened up the necessary spot on the 40-man roster to acquire right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Also on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Baddoo was expected to be out of action until at least June, which extends slightly beyond that 60-day timeline and signifies that the 27-year-old will miss at least a third of his debut season in Milwaukee.

Baddoo's inclusion on the Brewers was somewhat confusing from the jump, as Milwaukee already had Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell slated to be the opening day outfielders, though they at least cleared up the depth chart a bit by trading Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals.

Still, Baddoo also figured to be underneath Brandon Lockridge (who made the opening day roster) and Blake Perkins on the depth chart. His deal pays him $1.25 million if he is in the major leagues and $845,000 if assigned to the minors, and it would probably take some additional outfield injuries to avoid that latter fate upon his return.

We haven't seen Baddoo put up more than 0.7 bWAR in a major league season since his solid rookie campaign in 2021. Do the Brewers have a secret recipe to make him a productive bench guy once he gets healthy?