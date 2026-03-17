Brewers Praised for Landing 'Massive Talent' in Red Sox Trade

As has become their custom, the Milwaukee Brewers made some trades this winter that looked like head-scratchers at first glance.

When the Brewers shipped starting third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in early February, the collective confusion from neutral observers was palpable. But based on everything we've seen so far this spring from left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, the top piece of the return for Milwaukee, the deal made quite a bit of sense for a team that had some real rotation uncertainty.

Harrison's 14 strikeouts in 10 spring training innings thus far (including exhibition stats vs. Great Britain) certainly speak to the talent he's bringing to Milwaukee for his age-24 season. But it seems the consensus across the sport is that the southpaw still is barely scratching the surface of what most believe he can be.

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What insider said about Brewers' Harrison pickup

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, FanSided's Robert Murray named Harrison as his top breakout candidate of the season across the entire league, and reported that the consensus from evaluators he's spoken to is that the lefty will dominate once the Brewers have properly tweaked his arsenal.

"Everything I’m hearing from folks across the industry is that Harrison looks different in Milwaukee, that he finally appears to be in position to maximize his massive talent," Murray wrote. "The Brewers’ pitching lab has cooked up some career resurgences before, and Harrison appears to be the latest beneficiary.

"Harrison is more talented than almost anyone this organization has gotten their hands on. The upside here could be scary."

Harrison had already started working on a new kick-change while he was in the Boston organization last summer, and continued to refine it this winter. But the Brewers gave him the confidence to unleash it this spring, and it's been wildly effective, which should help him advance beyond the inconsistent, fastball-dominant arsenal he's used for the duration of his brief major league career.

The fact that Harrison was buried in the No. 9 or 10 position on the Red Sox's preseason rotation depth chart should only make the Brewers look smarter in the long run if he capitalizes on the promise Murray and many others have touted.