Brewers Predicted to Acquire Potential 5-Tool Outfielder

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the better teams in baseball for the last few years and they've done it without spending big in free agency or on contract extensions. Milwaukee's farm system is constantly filled with up-and-coming talent and their development team has become notorious for turning under-the-radar players into stars.

The Brewers recently bolstered their farm system by trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. They were able to add two very talented prospects from New York, but both should be in Milwaukee in the coming months or year to help the big-league club.

It's crucial they continue to build their farm system if they want to sustain this level of success without spending big. With that in mind, they're going to need to hit a home run with their top draft pick in the next MLB Draft.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 MLB Draft. With their late first round pick, Reuter predicted the Brewers would select high school outfielder Eric Booth Jr.

Brewers need to hit big in 2026 MLB Draft

Oak Grove Warriors' Eric Booth Jr. (26) runs to home base during the game against the Brandon Bulldogs in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Booth is a raw prospect compared to some of the other players in the first-round conversation, but his toolbox runneth over, with a 55-hit, 50-power, 70-speed profile and the upside to be a true impact center fielder," Reuter wrote. "His swing mechanics need work, but he still makes consistent hard contact, and there is a wealth of untapped potential in his game."

Booth is a legit 5-tool prospect, though his fielding isn't as strong as some would like it to be. Still, his incredible speed and athleticism makes him a candidate to improving his defense in pro ball.

The young outfielder has a very good bat with the potential to add a lot more power as he fills out his frame. His potential is multiple-time All-Star if the Brewers land him, but it would come years down the road.

Either way, the Brewers need to add another talented player to their team. Booth is the perfect prospect to target with their first round pick.

