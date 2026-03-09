Brewers Predicted to Land Intriguing 20-Year-Old Flamethrower

Th Milwaukee Brewers might be in the best position in the entire MLB, besides the Los Angeles Dodgers, in terms of their complete organizational dominance.

The Brewers had at the best record in the league last year. They're likely going to compete for a spot in the postseason again this season, even after losing multiple key players in trades. Despite them being considered an underdog again, the Brewers remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league right now.

But the most impressive aspect of their organization is their farm system, which clearly seems like the best unit in baseball. This comes after prospects like Isaac Collins, Caleb Durbin, and Jacob Misiorowski graduated from prospect status and quickly became contributing big leaguers.

The Brewers could look to build their farm system up even more over the coming months, especially considering the 2026 MLB Draft, which has been a staple in how the Brewers build their roster.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 MLB Draft. With pick No. 25 in the first round, Reuter predicted the Brewers would add Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns.

Tegan Kuhns would be a solid draft target for the Brewers

Tennessee's Tegan Kuhns (21) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Tennessee and Wright State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 6, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After taking his lumps as a freshman, Kuhns starred in the Cape Cod League last summer, posting a 1.35 ERA and a 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13.1 innings," Reuter wrote. "That served as the springboard to step into the staff ace role, and he has a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 23.1 innings through his first four starts. With a fastball that touches 98 mph and a good feel for spinning a curveball, a reliable third offering could unlock another level."

Kuhns has been up to the high nineties with his fastball, and he's flashed an advanced mix with a dominant curveball. His command is seemingly better than most give him credit for, considering he's only walked four batters in 23 1/3 innings this season.

The 20-year-old has been dominant this season, which could send him flying up draft boards. Across four starts, he's striking out 11.2 hitters per nine innings with a sub-1.00 WHIP.

Adding a raw talent like Kuhns to the Brewers pitching factory would be quite a sight to see. He would likely quickly develop into one of the better pitching prospects in Milwaukee's system.