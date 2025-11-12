Brewers Predicted To Sign All-Star Pitcher To $22 Million Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers need to make all the right moves in the offseason to keep themselves at the top of baseball next year.

There are a few storylines to follow in Milwaukee this offseason. The most important one is Freddy Peralta's potential trade sweepstakes. But there are some other storylines to keep an eye on in Milwaukee with one being a very important free agency.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball recently predicted the Brewers would reunite with star pitcher Brandon Woodruff in free agency after Woodruff opted out of his deal this winter. Finkelstein predicted Woodruff would sign a one-year, $22 million deal with the Brewers.

Brewers need to reunite with Brandon Woodruff in free agency

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Brandon Woodruff missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October of 2023. The Brewers non-tendered Woodruff after the 2023 season, but eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, which paid him $2.5 million while rehabbing in 2024, and $5 million for this past season in 2025," Finkelstein wrote. "The kicker in the deal was a $20 million mutual option for 2026, which contained a $10 million buyout. The Brewers were never going to decline that option to pay Woodruff $10 million to leave, but it became a moot point as it has already been reported that Woodruff has declined his end of the mutual option and will become a free agent.

"Now, the Brewers have a chance to tag him with the qualifying offer. Being hampered by the restrictions of a QO, Woodruff may decide it is worth it to accept the offer, then hit the market after the 2026 season, after further proving his health and without the QO attached. Ultimately, whether it is accepting the QO or taking a prove-it deal with another team, a one-year pact worth just over $20 million feels right for Woodruff."

The Brewers need to do whatever it takes to keep Woodruff in Milwaukee.

Jose Quintana is also in free agency, and he seems likely to leave. If the Brewers are going to shop Peralta because of his expiring contract, they need to replace him or retain Woodruff. Retaining Woodruff would be the best-case scenario, especially considering how well he pitched last year when he was healthy.

If they lose Quintana and Woodruff and opt to trade Peralta, there's almost no chance they can find the same success in 2026 that they found this season.

