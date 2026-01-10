Brewers Predicted To Trade Freddy Peralta To NL Contender

The Milwaukee Brewers are stuck between a rock and a hard place with their ace Freddy Peralta.

His contract expires after next season and it's unlikely the Brewers will have the money to re-sign him. As a result, they could look to trade him.

But they're one of the best teams in baseball. Trading their ace would set the team back a little bit and risk closing the World Series window that's open right now. But holding onto him risks losing him for nothing in free agency.

RJ Anderson of CBS Sports recently predicted the Brewers would opt to trade Peralta to the San Francisco Giants in the coming weeks.

Giants could emerge as a landing spot for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Apr 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) walks off the field after a pitcher change against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Milwaukee has done well over the years trading some of its best arms before they reach free agency (Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Devin Williams) and I anticipate the same outcome here," Anderson wrote. "Plus, we've already seen the Brewers back off from initially saying they wouldn't deal him, which speaks to the kind of interest they've received from other parties.

"As for where Peralta lands, that's harder to pin down since the top of the free-agent market hasn't moved. He makes sense for practically every contender and his contract is about as budget-friendly as you're going to find for someone of his service time and track record. I'll throw a dart at the wall and say the Giants. You could sub in any number of other teams, the Yankees and Orioles included, and it would make sense to me too."

The Giants make a lot of sense as a suitor for Peralta.

San Francisco needs to add to its starting rotation to build a contender. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the Giants' biggest rival, but they're also the best team in the league. The Giants need to add quite a bit of talent to close the gap between these two teams.

Adding Peralta would be the perfect move. He's one of the best pitchers in the league and would fit perfectly atop the starting rotation. The Giants also have the money to sign him to a huge new contract if they trade for him. It makes perfect sense.

