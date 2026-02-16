Brewers President Sends Bold Jacob Misiorowski Message for 2026 Season

Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski had a true roller coaster of a rookie season.

He came out of the gates on fire, then was named an All-Star just five starts into his big-league career, drawing skepticism from across the league. He then struggled and dealt with a brief injury setback in the second half, forcing his demotion to the bullpen by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Misiorowski was electric in October, though, striking out 16 batters and allowing just two earned runs in 12 innings. Heading into his age-24 season, and still with under 100 total major league innings under his belt, there's reason to believe this could be a big year for the sophomore righty.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brewers counting on Misiorowski to pick up rotation slack

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold knows he heaped expectations onto Misiorowski by trading away Milwaukee's ace, righty Freddy Peralta. On Sunday, Arnold sent an outward-facing message that he likely hoped would instill some confidence in Misiorowki.

“I hope he’s able to anchor our staff and be right there with Brandon Woodruff the whole way," Arnold said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "He’s got incredible upside. We’ve seen that. What we saw in the playoffs makes us all really excited about what he has a chance to be this year.”

With Misiorowski, the main bellwether of success is likely to be health. If he's on the mound, he's going to rack up strikeouts with the very best in the game. But starting pitching is becoming a more precious resource by the year, and even a C-plus version of Misiorowski is likely better to have on the mound than the club's No. 6 starter on his A-game.

One early piece of good news for Brewers fans: It appears Misiorowski is not short on confidence, thanks to how well he ended last season.

“The postseason going how it went made it a lot easier to swallow how the regular season ended,” Misiorowski said Sunday, per McCalvy. “It was good it ended that way. It propelled me into the offseason to really train hard and get ready for this year.”

More MLB: Brewers No. 5 Prospect Seemingly Has No Shot at Opening Day Roster