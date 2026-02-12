Brewers' Projected Opening Day Lineup Includes One Frustrating Omission

The Milwaukee Brewers have a way of testing their fans' patience, even if whatever controversial plans they're enacting have a way of working out in the end.

Monday's trade of starting third baseman Caleb Durbin was just the latest example. Not only is Durbin gone, but the Brewers gave the Red Sox their entire third-base depth chart, with Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler joining the deal as well.

The Brewers took back Red Sox speedster David Hamilton in the deal, a guy with one game at third base in his entire major league career. Other solutions have been floated, but so far, the tea leaves are pointing toward Hamilton starting on opening day at third base.

Can Jett Williams make MLB roster if he's not starting opening day?

On Thursday, MLB.com projected the lineups for all 30 teams' opening day games, with help from the site's various beat reporters. And with Hamilton in the projection as the No. 9 hitter and third baseman, there are obvious questions about how the Brewers will handle top prospect Jett Williams.

Williams, like Hamilton, is a relative novice at third base. He's played shortstop for the majority of his innings in the minors, followed by center field, then second base. The Brewers will give him the opportunity to work out at the hot corner in spring training, but there's no telling how quickly he'll adjust.

Should the Brewers call Williams up for opening day if he's still learning a brand-new position? And on the flip side, if they send him to the minors, how long will they be able to roll with Hamilton, who batted .198 in 91 games with the Red Sox last year?

There are always service time considerations for players in Williams' position. Major League Baseball's prospect promotion incentives would reward the Brewers with a top draft pick if he were to start the season on the active roster, then win Rookie of the Year or finish top-three in Most Valuable Player voting in any of the next three seasons.

