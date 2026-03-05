Brewers' Quinn Priester Delivers Cryptic Update Ahead of Opening Day

Spring training is always a nerve-wracking time for starting pitchers, and the Milwaukee Brewers are now dealing with uncertainty regarding their top returner.

Quinn Priester was a revelation for the Brewers, going 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA after starting the season buried on the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A roster. But toward the end of the season, he started experiencing some wrist discomfort, and a similar issue has cropped up in the spring.

Though games start exactly three weeks from Thursday, it already appears Priester's status for the first few series of the season is in doubt. He delivered an update at Brewers camp in Arizona, and it doesn't seem as though he or anyone else is quite sure of the issue.

Priester's wrist a difficult injury to pin down

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) pitches during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Priester hasn't been shut down from throwing, but reported that there are good days and bad ones, and believes the strain of his breakout season could be catching up to him.

"I guess that's what's difficult, is (on) some throws I'll be able to feel it, and on some throws, I don't," Priester said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "Sometimes, it's difficult to tell based on the day what we're going to expect. (That's) some of the frustration with this whole thing right now."

"Ultimately, it kind of sucks taking it day by day and trying to get past this. But I'm confident that it's nothing big, nothing large. It's just something that probably the body's reacting to after a really intense season last year."

Priester was asked directly about a potential stint on the injured list, and although that decision will be at least partially out of his hands, he signaled that it could be a possibility.

"My thought process is, get back as soon as we can," Priester said, per McCalvy. "Obviously, I'm going to stay optimistic with things and keep pushing, and take it day by day. ... In terms of the IL, that's something we need to talk about as a team. Obviously, don't want that to happen."

The Brewers would be happy to get 150 innings out of Priester again, regardless of whether he's ready by opening day or a few weeks later. But if he's delayed, an opportunity will also open up for someone new to join a rotation that's steeped in competition this spring.