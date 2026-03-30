Brewers Real or Fake: What Mattered and What Didn't From First 3 Games

Opening weekend takeaways? Of course we've got them.

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, and they did so by showing just how complete a ballclub they can be. Offensive flurries, mountains of strikeouts on the mound, and some clutch moments late in games.

Of course, it was only three games to go on. So what should we take from those games, and how much should we interpret what the Brewers did in that series to mean something long-term?

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Real: This looks like best Brewers lineup of 2020s

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While there will always be some who don't believe in the Brewers' lineup coming into a season, this year. several discerning analysts and fans alike saw what this lineup looked like on paper and thought, "Hm, this could be the best offense this team has had in the last five years, maybe even 10."

While there may not be a 2018-19 Christian Yelich of the bunch, this group was relentless all weekend. If the likes of David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, and Gary Sánchez keep contributing, it's going to be an awful year to pitch against Milwaukee.

Fake: Sánchez's hot start

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Gary Sanchez (99) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers have three catchers on the roster now, and Sánchez will probably see some extra playing time against left-handed pitchers now with Andrew Vaughn on the injured list. But it's one 2-for-4 game with a bomb, which shouldn't lead us to jump to any major conclusions.

Real: Jacob Misiorowski can be a true No. 1

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A Brewers record 11 opening day strikeouts for Misiorowski set the tone for the season, and the righty did that on a new personal-best 25 whiffs. If Misiorowski stays off the injured list this season, he's going to be a threat to pick up Cy Young votes, even if he occasionally has a clunker.

Fake: Brandon Sproat's struggles in first outing

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) watches after giving up a grand slam home run to Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Both Sproat and Misiorowski allowed first-inning home runs to White Sox infielders, but Sproat's was a grand slam off the bat of Colson Montgomery. He never really recovered from that and had to exit after three innings.

Still, it was just Sproat's fifth start as a big-leaguer, and the fact that his bullpen and offense pulled it out to keep him off the hook for a loss should only help his confidence moving forward.

Real: Brewers still top threat to Dodgers in National League

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) steals second base as Chicago White Sox shortstop Luisangel Acuna (0) takes the throw in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers played such classic Brewers baseball for most of this weekend that it should be no longer be in question as to whether they're still the cream of the crop in the National League Central, as well as the top challenger to the Los Angeles Dodgers to prevent three straight pennants.

Milwaukee stole nine bases this weekend; no other club had more than six. They drew the third-most walks of anyone as well. They played stellar defense, they found timely hits, and the bullpen was lights-out when it needed to be. That's the ultimate Brewers formula.