Brewers Real or Fake: What Mattered and What Didn't From First 3 Games
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Opening weekend takeaways? Of course we've got them.
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, and they did so by showing just how complete a ballclub they can be. Offensive flurries, mountains of strikeouts on the mound, and some clutch moments late in games.
Of course, it was only three games to go on. So what should we take from those games, and how much should we interpret what the Brewers did in that series to mean something long-term?
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Real: This looks like best Brewers lineup of 2020s
While there will always be some who don't believe in the Brewers' lineup coming into a season, this year. several discerning analysts and fans alike saw what this lineup looked like on paper and thought, "Hm, this could be the best offense this team has had in the last five years, maybe even 10."
While there may not be a 2018-19 Christian Yelich of the bunch, this group was relentless all weekend. If the likes of David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, and Gary Sánchez keep contributing, it's going to be an awful year to pitch against Milwaukee.
Fake: Sánchez's hot start
The Brewers have three catchers on the roster now, and Sánchez will probably see some extra playing time against left-handed pitchers now with Andrew Vaughn on the injured list. But it's one 2-for-4 game with a bomb, which shouldn't lead us to jump to any major conclusions.
Real: Jacob Misiorowski can be a true No. 1
A Brewers record 11 opening day strikeouts for Misiorowski set the tone for the season, and the righty did that on a new personal-best 25 whiffs. If Misiorowski stays off the injured list this season, he's going to be a threat to pick up Cy Young votes, even if he occasionally has a clunker.
Fake: Brandon Sproat's struggles in first outing
Both Sproat and Misiorowski allowed first-inning home runs to White Sox infielders, but Sproat's was a grand slam off the bat of Colson Montgomery. He never really recovered from that and had to exit after three innings.
Still, it was just Sproat's fifth start as a big-leaguer, and the fact that his bullpen and offense pulled it out to keep him off the hook for a loss should only help his confidence moving forward.
Real: Brewers still top threat to Dodgers in National League
The Brewers played such classic Brewers baseball for most of this weekend that it should be no longer be in question as to whether they're still the cream of the crop in the National League Central, as well as the top challenger to the Los Angeles Dodgers to prevent three straight pennants.
Milwaukee stole nine bases this weekend; no other club had more than six. They drew the third-most walks of anyone as well. They played stellar defense, they found timely hits, and the bullpen was lights-out when it needed to be. That's the ultimate Brewers formula.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com