Brewers Receive Jackson Chourio Injury News Ahead of WBC

Jackson Chourio's health is vital to the Milwaukee Brewers' chances of contention this season, so the club has to be keeping a close eye on everything he does at the World Baseball Classic.

Expected to star for Team Venezuela, Chourio met a minor setback on Wednesday, when he took a pitch to the left hand against the Washington Nationals in a scrimmage. He stayed in the game for four more innings after the blow, but understandably, he'll play things safe on Friday.

Venezuela will play its WBC opener against a tough Team Netherlands squad, but at least to begin the game, it won't have the Brewers' young star on its side.

Brewers seemingly not in danger of losing Chourio for regular season

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase, Chourio is being left out of the Venezuela lineup as a precaution. It seems he won't be available to hit, but could do anything else the team asked of him if the situation called for it.

(Jackson Chourio) is not on Venezuela’s lineup for today’s game vs. Netherlands," wrote Álvarez-Montes on X. "He was hit by a pitch in his left hand on Wednesday’s exhibition game in West Palm Beach. X-Rays came back negative. He’ll be available off the bench to pinch run or play defense."

A lot can still happen between Friday and March 26, when the Brewers open their season against the Chicago White Sox. But it seems more likely that Chourio takes every at-bat for the rest of the tournament after Friday's game than him missing any in the regular season.

Venezuela's game against the Netherlands was set to begin at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Friday. Boston Red Sox star Ranger Suárez gave Chourio's squad a healthy competitive advantage as the starting pitcher, opposing Antwone Kelly of the Netherlands. Kelly reached Double-A in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization last year.

The Brewers will continue to monitor Chourio closely, but for their purposes, Friday's developments seem not to be any cause for alarm.