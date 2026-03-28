Brewers Reportedly Calling Up Exciting 23-Year-Old Prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers' catching situation was a point of intrigue all spring, and on Satuday, the picture already seems to be evolving, just one game into the regular season.

Catcher Jeferson Quero, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 8 prospect in the Milwaukee system even after two injury-interrupted seasons, seemingly didn't have a spot to play behind All-Star starting catcher William Contreras and backup Gary Sánchez.

Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reported on Saturday that Quero had been called up by the Brewers to make his major league debut. The 23-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the Triple-A opener on Friday night in Norfolk, Va.

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Other shoe needs to drop for Quero news

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero (76) takes batting practice during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A corresponding move was not immediately reported, and whatever it is will impact not only Quero's role, but several other members of the roster. If one of those two is injured, the call-up makes perfect sense. If not, there's going to be some strange lineup maneuvering with catchers presumably receiving designated hitter at-bats.

Quero was once considered one of the top defenders in the minor leagues at any position, an elite blocker and framer with a cannon for an arm. A serious shoulder surgery in 2024 sapped most of his arm strength last season, but the Brewers remain hopeful that it will all come back.

Offensively, Quero posted a solid .839 OPS at the upper levels of the minors last season and improved as the year went along and he regained swing confidence. He went only 3-for-19 without an extra-base hit in major league spring training games this year.

Quero's development is a key storyline for the Brewers this season not only because this club always relies on young talent to get off the ground, but because Contreras is a free agent after next season. Contreras a classic Brewers trade candidate either way, but becomes much easier to move off if Quero is ready to become a full-time starter.

With so many parallel storylines left to unfold, Quero's call-up will be a major plot point for the Brewers this weekend.