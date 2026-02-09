Brewers Send Caleb Durbin, More to Red Sox in Shocking Trade

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers shocked the baseball world when they agreed to a blockbuster trade that would send Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Comp B pick to the Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan, per Jeff Passan, Chris Cotillo, and others.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote in a post to X/Twitter. "Left-hander Kyle Harrison is headlining the three-player package headed back to Milwaukee."

Shortly after posting this, Passan provided another update.

"Infielder David Hamilton and left-hander Shane Drohan are the other two players going to Milwaukee along with Kyle Harrison in the Caleb Durbin deal, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote in a post to X/Twitter.

The Red Sox had reportedly been looking for their next star infielder, but this deal quickly and quietly came together, barely hitting anybody's radar before coming to fruition.

Caleb Durbin trade came out of nowhere for the Brewers

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Early Monday morning, there were a few rumblings that suggested the Red Sox could be interested in landing Durbin. Durbin is coming off a solid year with the Brewers in which he posted a 2.8 WAR with 11 home runs and a 101 OPS+. His best days are likely ahead of him in Boston.

The deal would come together a few hours after the first rumblings became public.

Harrison is the headliner in the return to the Brewers. A year ago, Harrison was the headliner in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The lefty has quite a bit of potential, though he hasn't found consistency at the big league level yet.

Still, this trade is a prime example of how quickly and quietly trades can work in MLB. The Freddy Peralta deal was hyped up for months before it came to fruition, while this deal had a few hours of speculation before the Brewers pulled the trigger.

