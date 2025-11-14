Brewers Sending Clear Message On Freddy Peralta

One that has been clear over the last few months is that the Milwaukee Brewers have a pitcher that plenty of teams would surely want on their roster.

Freddy Peralta is a workhorse who is a two-time All-Star and finished fifth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025 after pitching to a 2.70 ERA and leading the league with 17 wins. There were trade rumors swirling with his name in them for months throughout the season. But, fortunately, they stopped as it became overtly clear that Milwaukee was a contender and wasn't selling.

Right after the Brewers were knocked out of the playoffs, though, the chatter picked right back up. He's a year from free agency and will be cheap in 2026 at just $8 million. The rumors have mainly centered around the idea that the Brewers traded other big-name guys before a year before free agency. So, what about Peralta? But, the team hasn't given an indication that it is going to make a move. In fact, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale actually shut down the idea of a move.

The Brewers shouldn't trade Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers reiterated they have no intention of trading ace Freddy Peralta, said Matt Arnold, Brewers president of baseball operations," Nightengale said. "They will listen, but considering Peralta is owed only $8 million in the final year of his contract, would have to be blown away."

With Milwaukee coming off its best regular season in team history, this idea makes a lot of sense. Sure, the Brewers could probably get a big return for Peralta. But, isn't the point of getting a return to contend for titles? The Brewers are at that level right now. Trading him away would be a step in the wrong direction.

The Brewers don't need to operate like the Los Angeles Dodgers and have a massive payroll to compete. But, they do need talented players and Peralta is arguably their best overall pitcher they have.

It's no surprise other teams want him, but Milwaukee should too.

