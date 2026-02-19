Brewers Should Be Just Fine Despite Major Trade With Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers have been an interesting team over the past several years. They continue to win despite losing key pieces seemingly every year. This offseason, they sent right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

They have won the National League Central four out of the last five years. Each year, they are counted out, but seem to figure out a way to get things done and return to the postseason.

On MLB Network, Robert Flores discussed the trade and why he thinks the Brewers will be just fine despite losing a key piece.

Brewers fans shouldn't be worried

"They seem to figure it out," Flores said. "This is something that is not new territory for them."

They've been doing this for a while," Harold Reynolds added.

Indeed, the Brewers have been doing this for a while. Before the 2024 season, they traded Corbin Burnes. After another successful year, they sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. These are players that were entering the final year of their contracts.

Instead of risking losing them in free agency, the Brewers took matters into their owns hands and capitalized on their value while they still could, bringing back Major League ready pieces that can help them right away, which is what Sproat and Williams can do.

In addition, they also still have a lot of starting pitching depth. Jacob Misiorowski will be more seasoned, and so will Quinn Priester. Brandon Woodruff is also back for at least one more year and should be healthy, so that helps matters.

In the end, Milwaukee should be just fine. They have a knack for staying competitive despite big losses, and they have essentially become a model organization for the rest of the NL Central. They fell short in the NLCS last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but were still a very strong team.

If they can keep this up, they should be the ones coming out on top in the division. If not, they should at least be in line for a Wild Card spot. It will be interesting to see what they'll be able to do in 2026 after making such a big trade. They still have a lot of quality pieces.

