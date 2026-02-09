Brewers Sign 31-Year-Old Pitcher With Ties to Guardians, Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers were possibly the most active team in the league on Monday.

They began the day by shocking the baseball world and agreeing to a trade that sent Caleb Durbin and a few others to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal. This deal came together out of nowhere, as there were only quiet rumblings that the Red Sox had interest in Durbin before the trade was finished.

This deal left a lot of the league scratching their heads, as the Brewers traded their top three third baseman to the Red Sox. Milwaukee is left looking for a replacement for the aforementioned Durbin with less than two months to go before opening day. But this wasn't the only move the Brewers made on Monday.

Brewers insider Adam McCalvy reported on Monday that the Brewers made another addition on the same day as the Durbin trade. McCalvy reported that the Brewers agreed to a minor league deal with veteran righty Peter Strzelecki that includes an invitation to major league camp.

Brewers reunite with old friend Peter Strzelecki in free agency

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Peter Strzelecki (34) pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

"Old friend alert: The Brewers have signed RHP Peter Strzelecki to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp," McCalvy wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday night.

Strzelecki began his professional career with the Brewers in 2018, pitching in rookie ball that season. He wasn't great that year, but still earned a job at Low-A the next season. The righty pitched well and split time between Low-A and High-A.

He would stay with the Brewers through the Covid-19 pandemic before debuting in the big leagues in 2022. That season, Strzelecki was very impressive in 30 appearances out of the bullpen. He held a sub-3.00 ERA across 35 innings, even recording his first and only career save that season.

Strzelecki split time between the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 before landing with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. In 2024, he made 10 solid appearances out of Cleveland's bullpen.

The veteran righty didn't crack the big leagues last season and was most recently with the Tampa Bay Rays. Now he finds himself back with the team that gave him his first chance at pro ball.

