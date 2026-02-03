Brewers Sign Former 1st-Round Outfielder Away From Orioles

The Milwaukee Brewers are typically an ideal landing spot for former top prospects looking to revitalize their careers.

In that sense, outfielder Jordyn Adams, a former Los Angeles Angels first-round pick who has struggled to break through thus far at the major league level, may have wound up in the perfect place.

According to a Tuesday report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers, which includes a non-roster invite to spring training. He'll enter his age-26 season looking to prove he belongs in the majors for more than a cup of coffee.

What Jordyn Adams brings to Brewers

Jun 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Balitimore Orioles centerfielder Jordyn Adams (80) waits for a pitch during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Adams, who has been a free agent in each of the last two offseasons, has 38 games of major league experience under his belt with the Angels and Baltimore Orioles. He has one home run to his credit, but a .165 batting average across 79 at-bats has his OPS+ at 10 (league average is 100).

The 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of high school in North Carolina, Adams had to choose between signing with the Angels or going to play wide receiver at the University of North Carolina. Ultimately, he took the $4.1 million the Angels offered via signing bonus to forego a college football career.

In 651 career games in the minors, Adams has posted a .705 OPS with 52 home runs and 158 stolen bases. He's definitely a plus athlete, and the Brewers would welcome his athleticism to their outfield if he could prove his bat was worthy of a 26-man roster spot.

Realistically, Adams is likely a longshot for the fourth outfielder spot in Milwaukee behind surefire starters Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick. Mitchell has been injured a lot through the years, and the Brewers still have Blake Perkins in the picture. They did free up some space on the depth chart, however, by trading Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals.

Adams could also start the year at Triple-A and earn his way to the majors based on performance there, combined with injuries and/or struggles from those ahead of him.

