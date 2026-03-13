Brewers Skipper Buzzing About Jett Williams After Injury Return

Even if Milwaukee Brewers fans were disappointed to see ace Freddy Peralta traded this offseason, they had to be excited about what their coaching staff could get from Jett Williams.

Williams embodies so much of what the Brewers have excelled at over the last few seasons -- speed, versatility, pesky at-bats, and much more. Plus, he's 5-foot-7, which makes him an obvious fit for the team with the shortest roster of position players in the league.

On Thursday, Williams made his spring training return for the Brewers after a two-week injury absence due to a left quad issue. And if he's ticketed for the minors to start the year, then he at least showed the fans -- and manager Pat Murphy -- what he's capable of eventually.

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Williams' impactful debut draws praise from Murphy

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams rounds third base during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, Williams smoked a double against major league starter Slade Cecconi, drew a walk, and stood quietly at third base for four innings, the position he has the best chance to eventually take over as a starter despite not playing there much while he was in the New York Mets organization.

“That’s what he’s been every time I’ve seen him,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “He’s a baseball player. I’m really impressed with him.”

Missing those two weeks probably sunk Williams' chances of winning a job on the opening day roster, but that's not such a bad thing. When Milwaukee signed veteran free agent Luis Rengifo to be its likely opening day third baseman, it became more likely that David Hamilton would serve in the role of speedy backup infielder, allowing Williams to play regularly at Triple-A.

As the consensus No. 3 prospect in the organization behind teenage stars Jesús Made and Luis Peña, Williams is coming in with high expectations. He will make an impact at some point this season, and even in a two at-bat sample, he showed on Thursday why Brewers fans should be stoked about his arrival.