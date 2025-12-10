Brewers Skipper Sure Sounds Prepared To Lose Two-Time All-Star After 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet this offseason after losing the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their only big move this winter was the re-signing of right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer.

Other than that, the Brewers haven’t done a whole lot, but trade rumors are still circulating. The Brewers don’t seem to want to trade Freddy Peralta, as he was once again their top starting pitcher in 2025.

However, the rumors are still happening. Even manager Pat Murphy is preparing for the possibility of not having Peralta on his roster in the near future, and made some telling comments about the situation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Pat Murphy Gives Candid Response On Freddy Peralta Rumors

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“I watched some of these contracts out here,” Murphy said Tuesday at the winter meetings. “He’s due to be a wealthy man, have a lot of acreage if he wants it, maybe beachfront acreage … wherever he wants it in multiple islands,” Murphy said.

The Brewers have traded players in the final year of their contracts several times before. They sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in 2022 at the trade deadline and also traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams before each of the last two seasons.

Following the Burnes and Williams trades, the Brewers went on to win the National League Central and reach the postseason. In fact, in 2025, they had the best record in Major League Baseball, going 97-65 during the regular season before eliminating the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.

But even if the Brewers choose to keep Peralta this offseason rather than trade him, 2026 may be his last year in Milwaukee threads. He’ll be one of the most sought after free agents after 2026, especially with a potential lockout looming.

The Brewers may be the favorites to win the NL Central next season, but they might not have Peralta for much longer. They could potentially extend him, but the Brewers haven’t done that very often, so it’s more likely that he’ll finish the 2026 season with the team and enter free agency in the offseason.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the right-hander, but Murphy seems fully prepared for next year to be the final year he has Peralta on his roster.

More MLB: Brewers Underrated Star Gets His Chance To Shine On Global Stage