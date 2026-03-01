Brewers Speedster Says Quiet Part Out Loud on 'Unexpected' Red Sox Trade

The start of March is as good a time as any to look back on the Milwaukee Brewers' most stunning move of February.

On Feb. 9, the Brewers and Boston Red Sox traded each other 7.5% of their respective 40-man rosters. The biggest name involved in the deal was former Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin, but perhaps the most advanced tool in the swap was the speed of new Brewers infielder David Hamilton.

Hamilton was a stolen base maven for the last two seasons in Boston, and even after his brutal offensive showing last year, he wasn't the most obvious trade candidate, considering he still had a minor-league option. It was understandable that he might be a bit stunned by the move.

Hamilton could be a winner of Red Sox-Brewers trade

Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton throws to first during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, Hamilton had his chance to reflect publicly on the trade, and he hinted that he might be headed to a better situation with the Brewers, the team that drafted him, than he was in with the Red Sox.

"I guess I don't really know what I was feeling in that time. I still kind of don't know," Hamilton said, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I think it's a good opportunity. I like it here, like the guys, like the coaches. Nothing against Boston, but I'm happy to be here.

"It's part of the business. I feel like in this lifestyle, you kind of expect the unexpected. You don't really expect to be traded, but it's part of it. At the end of the day it's the same thing, just with another team at another place. I'm excited."

Hamilton hints at it above, but the Brewers really were the perfect fit to unlock whatever upside he still has entering his age-28 season. The Red Sox have built a little bit of a speed identity through the years, but that's been a staple of the Brewers since well before third-year manager Pat Murphy took over.

Plus, American Family Field is a better fit for Hamilton's power, as he's more of a dead-pull hitter than the type of lefty who can use the Green Monster at Fenway Park to his advantage.

The Brewers are experts at unlocking players with one or two great tools, and Hamilton is fortunate to have landed back in Milwaukee.