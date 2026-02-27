Brewers Star Labeled 'Biggest X-Factor' in World Baseball Classic

Milwaukee Brewers fans will have plenty of players to cheer for next week at the World Baseball Classic.

This year, Brewers players will represent the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, Canada, Nicaragua, Great Britain, Italy, and the Dominican Republic. That should allow the Milwaukee fan base to enjoy almost every game, but what would be especially fun would be for a Brewers player to come up with a signature moment that helped swing the tournament.

Which player might have the highest odds of doing so? One baseball writer came up with a soft prediction on Friday.

Jackson Chourio could be WBC 'X-Factor'

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio hits in the batting cage during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brent Maguire of MLB.com named a short list of "biggest X-factors" for the WBC on Friday, and Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was one of the players chosen.

"(Chourio) doesn’t turn 22 until next month and has already compiled 6.9 WAR (per FanGraphs), 42 home runs and 43 stolen bases through his first two MLB seasons," Maguire wrote.

"Chourio could be primed for an even bigger 2026 season and we’ve already seen him shine on the biggest stage, like when he homered twice in his second career playoff game in 2024 and when hecrushed a 101.4 mph fastball for a home run in last year’s NLDS."

Brewers fans have become accustomed to seeing Chourio show up when the lights shine the brightest. He's put up a 1.044 OPS and crushed four home runs in the first 12 games of his postseason career. At the very least, he won't be overwhelmed by the extra eyeballs.

Chourio will also be joined by Brewers teammate and starting catcher William Contreras on the Venezuelan squad. If Milwaukee residents are looking for a backup squad to root for behind Team USA, or maybe just want maximum Brewer representation on the championship team, Venezuela would be a great option.

Chourio's breakout over a 162-game major league season feels inevitable at some point in the near future. Brewers fans certainly hope it happens this year, and going off in the WBC would be a great way to get the ball in motion.