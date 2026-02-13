Brewers Strike Gold, Land 7-Year Veteran to Replace Caleb Durbin

The Milwaukee Brewers made a shocking trade earlier this offseason that sent starting third baseman Caleb Durbin and two other depth infielders to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan.

Trading Durbin didn't make much sense at the time, as the Brewers didn't have much depth behind him.

They could be looking to start Hamilton, who was acquired in the deal, but he hit under .200 last year, which doesn't fit how the Brewers typically construct their lineup. They could also be looking to bring top infield prospect Jett Williams to the big leagues to take over in Durbin's place.

But on Friday, the Brewers made the move to replace Durbin that the fanbase has been waiting for.

Luis Rengifo is the perfect solution to the Brewers' biggest issue

Sep 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

According to MLB's Mark Feinsand, the Brewers have agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles Angels free agent infielder Luis Rengifo.

Rengifo, 28, has been a productive member of the Angels for the last seven seasons, registering 6.7 WAR in that time period. He's a solid bat with the potential to post an OPS around .750 or higher at his best. He's also a threat on the basepaths, having stolen double digit bases in back-to-back seasons.

But it's his defensive versatility that makes him valuable to Milwaukee.

Across his career, he's registered appearances as the designated hitter, center fielder, left fielder, right fielder, third baseman, shortstop, and second baseman. He could likely play first base, too, if the Brewers needed him to. Last season, the veteran infielder started 63 games at the hot corner and 68 games at second base.

There's a chance the Brewers will look to use Rengifo as a bit of a platoon option with Hamilton at the hot corner, depending on how easy is hitting. But if Rengifo can get hot, he should be able to earn the short term role at third base in Milwaukee.

This is all subject to change if the aforementioned Williams bursts on the scene early in spring training and during the regular season.

