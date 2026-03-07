Brewers Struck Gold in 2025 MLB Draft, Landed Potential Breakout Star

The Milwaukee Brewers have laced a lot of pressure on their farm system because of their bold decision to trade Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins this offseason. As a result, the farm system is going to need to step up in a big way and it's going to need to step up soon.

The Brewers certainly have a lot of talent in their farm system. In fact, many outlets believe they have the best farm system in the league.

Brewers insider Curt Hogg recently put together a list of potential breakout prospects in the Brewers organization, and he touched on a lot of under-the-radar players within Milwaukee's system. Hogg hinted that 2025 draft pick Sean Episope could burst onto the scene for the Brewers this year as he returns from elbow surgery.

Sean Episcope could be a name to know in the Brewers organization

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo during warmups prior the game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Sean Episcope, like Woodward, is coming off a second procedure to the UCL in his throwing elbow, though he received an internal brace instead of the full-on Tommy John procedure," Hogg wrote. "That means the 2025 fifth-rounder carries plenty of risk, but, then again, he wouldn't have been available in the fifth round if it weren't for the injury.

"Episcope, with a fastball up to 97 mph that carries through the zone and great feel for spin, has nasty stuff. In his four starts at Princeton last year before getting injured, he had a 0.55 WHIP. Against Wake Forest, he punched out nine and allowed only one run. Episcope won't be available at the start of the season, but there's a real chance he proves to be the steal of last summer's draft for Milwaukee."

Episcope is a name to watch because he's already being overlooked by everybody outside of Milwaukee. The Brewers took a big risk on him in the 2025 MLB Draft, but if he can return to the level of player he was before the surgery, the Brewers will have struck gold with the selection.

Episcope has a big arm and has flashed big league caliber stuff. Obviously, the injuries are concerning and they could limit him from getting to his potential, but if he can get back to 100 percent in the coming months, the Brewers could see him emerge in their top prospect rankings as soon as this year.

This was a high risk, high reward selection for the Brewers. Only time will tell if it's going to pay off.