Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Future Star in Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to make a big trade that sent their ace, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets in exchange for top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

Sproat is likely to be Peralta's long-term replacement on the pitching staff, while Williams could fit a utility role with the Brewers.

While Sproat is a talented prospect, there are a lot of analysts more excited about Williams.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared high praise for Williams and suggested he could contribute to the big league roster as early as this year.

Jett Williams could find his way onto the Brewers' big league roster this year

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) catches a ground ball and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"There’s no better way to start this list than with newcomer Jett Williams, whom the Brewers just acquired in the Peralta trade. Williams, 22, immediately slides in as one of Milwaukee’s top prospects, and he is in a great position to contribute at the big-league level in 2026," Peterson wrote. "Selected in the first round by the Mets back in the 2022 MLB draft, Williams has flashed a lot of potential as he’s worked his way through the minors and up prospect rankings.

"Williams put together a strong 2023 season, where he posted a 144 wRC+ while walking nearly 20% of the time across 121 games in Low-A, High-A, and Double-A. Despite his smaller frame at 5-foot-7, Williams packs a punch, managing 13 homers, 22 doubles, and eight triples across the three levels to go with a whopping 45 stolen bases."

Williams is a versatile defender with the ability to play across the infield and in the outfield. As a result, it shouldn't be very difficult to carve out a role in Milwaukee if his bat matches the production he's seen in the minor leagues.

He's going to need to dominate Triple-A early in the year if he wants to get to the big leagues before the All-Star break, but if he adjusts well in the Brewers system, he could make an impact in a potential postseason run.

