Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Next Potential Ace in Freddy Peralta Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to make a very aggressive move during the offseason when they decided to trade starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The Brewers were likely going to lose Peralta at the end of the season in free agency either way, so trading him during the offseason made a lot of sense. It landed the Brewers the most prospect capital possible in the deal because of how early he was moved.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Sproat as the fifth best prospect who was traded this offseason and shared some praise for the young pitcher. Among the players Reuter ranked ahead of Sproat is the aforementioned Williams.

Brandon Sproat could be the next ace to break out in Milwaukee

Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (40) pitches in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Before breakout seasons from Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong in 2025, it was Brandon Sproat who was the most exciting pitching prospect in the New York Mets system," Reuter wrote. "The University of Florida alum has piled up 244 strikeouts in 237.1 innings during his two seasons in the minors, and he made his MLB debut on Sept. 7 for a Mets team pushing for a playoff berth.

"He should get a long look this spring alongside Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, DL Hall and Robert Gasser for the final two spots in the Milwaukee rotation behind Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester."

Sproat has already flashed ace potential at the big league level, which is likely the reason the Brewers targeted him in a deal that moved Peralta. For Milwaukee to cut ties with its ace, it was going to need somebody to replace him in the near future.

Sproat likely would have began the season in the Mets' rotation if he wasn't traded. For the Brewers, it's going to be a bit tough to find him innings early on. But if the righty dominates in spring training, there's a chance he cracks the opening day rotation. At worst, he will be fighting for a big league spot early in the spring. Either way, the young righty has a very bright future with the Brewers.

