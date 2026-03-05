Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Potential Star in International Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers put together a very interesting offseason.

The Brewers opted to trade more players from their big-league roster than anybody seemed to anticipate. While a Freddy Peralta trade was expected because of his expiring contract, it wasn't expected that the Brewers would move on from Caleb Durbin and Isaac Collins following their best respective years in the big leagues.

As a result, the Brewers landed a lot of young talent that should help them sustain their current success across the next decade. But they lost some big league talent that could hinder them this season.

Still, they have a lot to be excited about with all the young players and prospects they landed this offseason.

Brewers insider Curt Hogg recently put together a list of potential breakout prospects for Milwaukee this season. One of the top names on the list was 17-year-old infielder Diego Frontado, who the Brewers landed in international free agency earlier this winter. Hogg believes Frontado could breakout as soon as this season.

Diego Frontado was a big international free agency signing for the Brewers

"Diego Frontado received the largest bonus of anyone in the Brewers' 2026 international class at $1.6 million and has an assortment of tools that give him a chance to become the next Milwaukee player to see his stock soar in the Dominican Summer League," Hogg wrote. "Presently, Frontado checks the boxes of contact, running and defense, but the Brewers are also excited to see how he grows into power. Frontado, a native of the Dominican Republic before moving to Venezuela to attend an academy a few years ago, is a ballplayer by definition with baseball instincts and aptitude far beyond the average 17 year old."

At the time of the signing, Frontado was seen as a huge addition. A few months later, nothing has changed.

The 17-year-old shortstop has true five-tool potential. There's not a weak spot in his game, even as a teenager. He's able to hit for average and power while being an excellent athlete.

Given the fact that he's still a teenager and reportedly weighs under 200 pounds, there's plenty of room to grow, develop, and get stronger over the next few years. If he can pack on muscle the right way, he could be a legit star waiting in the wings of Milwaukee's farm system. It will be very interesting to see how his first season of rookie ball goes.