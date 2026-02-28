Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Underrated Star in Caleb Durbin Trade
In this story:
The Milwaukee Brewers and their fanbase have become accustomed to rather boring offseasons. Sometimes, the Brewers will make a big trade that sends an expiring contract to a contender. They've done this in the past with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, among others. But they came out of their shell this offseason.
The Brewers managed to retain Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer worth over $20 million for the 2026 season. This is a bit out of character for Milwaukee. But it was just the beginning.
The Brewers traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals in a bit of a head scratching deal. Collins was a key piece of last year's team. They also traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The Peralta trade fit their style, though it was the biggest blockbuster of their offseason. But it was a bit out of character when the Brewers traded Caleb Durbin and two others to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan. And this deal already looks good for the Brewers.
Shane Drohan was a huge addition in the Caleb Durbin trade
The deal was seemingly made to add Harrison to the starting rotation as early as the first week of the season. Hamilton drew some attention as a potential replacement for Durbin at third base. But Drohan has been looked over since the deal came together, yet he's looked very good in his professional career.
In fact, he dominated in his Brewers debut on Friday. The lefty tossed two innings in relief and allowed one hit, no runs, no walks, while striking out three hitters. He featured five distinct pitches including a cutter, slider, and curveball to keep hitters off balance. Four of his five pitches graded out over 100 in Stuff+.
Drohan is the quiet addition from the Durbin trade that needs to be in the spotlight. With the Brewers pitching factory seemingly ready to turn Drohan into a star, the fans could see him in Milwaukee sooner rather than later. He's a candidate to earn some first half starts at the big-league level if he continues in this direction, all while being the overlooked piece of a late offseason trade.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzelFollow zpretzel