Brewers Superstar OF Ranked Among Best Young Players in MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers swung a handful of blockbuster trades over the course of the offseason this winter. These moves set the current roster back quite a bit, but they set the team up for a bright future.
Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin were all traded to different contending teams.
Still, there's a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee. They have one of the brightest futures in the league led by a few star youngsters.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of high praise for Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio going into the 2026 season. Reuter ranked Chourio as the No. 4 player in the league age 25 years old or younger, alongside talented stars like Paul Skenes and Gunnar Henderson.
Jackson Chourio is one of the best young players in the league
"Here is a full list of every player in MLB history with multiple 20/20 seasons prior to his age-22 campaign: Jackson Chourio (2024-25), Vada Pinson (1959-60), Mike Trout (2012-13)," Reuter wrote. "That's exclusive company for a face of the franchise on the rise in Milwaukee, and with an eight-year, $82 million extension on the books that could keep him around through 2033, Chourio is on track to be the club's most impactful homegrown player since Ryan Braun. The question now is how much better he can get with so much experience already under his belt at an age when most players are still rising through the ranks in the minors."
Chourio is one of the best players on the Brewers right now and he's only 21 years old. Last year, Chourio was worth 2.2 WAR after hitting 21 home runs and stealing 21 bases. His OPS dipped a bit compared to the .791 OPS he posted in 2024.
Chourio is an excellent defender, which is a trait he could look to build on this season. His defense took a small step back last year, but it should be easy for him to get back to around 4.0 WAR if he can make small improvements on offense and defense. The young star has the potential to be a 40 home run, 40 stolen base outfielder down the road.
