Brewers' Third Base Depth Chart is More Complicated Than We Expected

The Milwaukee Brewers made third base a massive question mark when they traded Caleb Durbin a month and a half ago. How close are we to finding out all the answers?

At the time of the trade, David Hamilton looked like the only third baseman on the 40-man roster, and he'd been acquired that same day from the Boston Red Sox. Things seemed to snap into place when Luis Rengifo joined the Brewers on a one-year contract, as he'd been a starting infielder for the past several seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

However, based on a Monday report from one Brewers insider, it doesn't seem that the depth chart will be as straightforward as Rengifo first, Hamilton second. And one has to wonder how permanent they both are with a top prospect lurking.

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Insider hints Hamilton could play more than expected

Mar 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman David Hamilton (6) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that Hamilton was a candidate to start opening day against Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Shane Smith, signaling that although Rengifo is a switch-hitter, there could be a bit of a platoon situation in play at the hot corner.

Hamilton would be on the strong side of the platoon in theory, but it's also hard to imagine a guy who batted .190 last season suddenly playing two-thirds of his team's games.

"(Rengifo is) a threat against left-handed pitching whom the Brewers had coveted for years. Lefty-hitting David Hamilton is the leading candidate to share time here, and could even draw the start at third base on Opening Day against White Sox righty Shane Smith," wrote McCalvy.

Maybe the Brewers are indeed bullish on Hamilton, as manager Pat Murphy hinted earlier this spring when he hinted that the 28-year-old could take a "quantum leap" this year. But maybe this mild uncertainty is also a sign that top prospect Jett Williams could enter the fray somewhat quickly.

Regardless of how things shake out, we should remember not to expect any position to shake out exactly as we think it will, since this is the Brewers, who excel at keeping their opponents off balance.