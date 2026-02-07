Brewers to Send 14 Players to 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Milwaukee Brewers have a National League Central title to defend in 2026. They won 97 games last year and made it all the way to the NLCS before falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, before the 2026 season begins, there is the World Baseball Classic, where players from all across the globe come together to represent their countries and compete for championship. Team Japan won the title back in 2023 and will look to defend it.

The Brewers will be sending 14 players to the WBC this year. The rosters were announced on Thursday night, and here is everybody to watch for this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brewers' WBC participants

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) pops out to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) during the first inning of the of their National League Championship Series game October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers will only have one player representing them on Team USA. That player is former Gold Glove winner Brice Turang. Prospects Stiven Cruz, Freddy Zamora and Carlos Rodriguez will suit up for Nicaragua, while Great Britain will feature fellow prospects Jack Steppings and Miles Langhorne.

Venezuela will feature two prominent stars from the Brewers' roster, outfielder Jackson Chourio and catcher William Contreras. Left-hander Angel Zerpa will also join them on that roster. Team Canada will feature infielder Tyler Black and reliever Rob Zastryzny. Finally, third base prospect Andrew Fischer will suit up for Italy, while right-hander Abner Uribe joins the Dominican Republic and Joey Ortiz joins Mexico.

The Brewers have a lot of players representing them in the World Baseball Classic, so it should be an exciting time for fans all over the world. The Classic will begin on March 5, so fans will have all month long to see their favorite players battle it out for a WBC championship.

The Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball's best teams over the past few years, but now a lot of their players will have a chance to compete on the world's biggest stage. It will be interesting to see which team wins.

Team USA came up just short in 2023 against Japan, so Turang will have a chance to help them push for a title this time around. The Brewers are best represented on the Venezuela roster, with three key players in the mix.

We'll see how things shake out in the next month, but it will be an exciting time for baseball fans.

More MLB: Why Brewers Can Win NL Central — and Why They Might Not