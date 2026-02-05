Why Brewers Can Win NL Central — and Why They Might Not

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off another National League Central title last year, winning 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball. However, they fell short in the NLCS, as they were swept by the eventual back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

This offseason has been mostly quiet for them. They added Angel Zerpa via trade, brought back Brandon Woodruff and signed Akil Baddoo, but traded Isaac Collins, Nick Mears, and of course, Freddy Peralta.

But the Brewers have done this before and have been just fine, so there's no reason to count them out yet. But will they win the NL Central. Below are reasons why they can and why another team might unseat them this time around.

Will Brewers win NL Central again?

Brandon Woodruff throws some pitches before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. - Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Brewers can win NL Central

The Brewers still have a very solid ballclub in place despite losing a few key pieces. Also, fans should keep in mind that the Peralta trade isn't the first time Milwaukee has pulled off something like this and been okay.

They traded Corbin Burnes prior to 2024 and did the same with Devin Williams the next year. Both times, Milwaukee won the division. The reason is because they are able to bring back Major League ready pieces that can help them immediately.

This time around, they brought back top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams from the New York Mets. Sproat can slide right into the rotation, while Williams can compete for a roster spot.

The Brewers are a savvy organization that has been able to do this for years now, so there's no reason to believe that they can't run it back, even without Peralta.

Why they may not

It's safe to say that the Brewers should at least be in postseason contention this year, but what if they don't win the Central? What if the luck finally runs out and the NL Central is won by another team.

On paper, it would seem that the Chicago Cubs are the favorites to win the division after signing Alex Bregman. The Brewers didn't exactly have a counter to that, and at least when they traded Burnes, they had Peralta ready to step up and be the ace.

Woodruff is back, but he is injury prone, and the question remains whether or not the Brewers can rely on him to be the ace. It's also worth questioning if the young pitchers they have will continue to take steps forward.

Perhaps without Peralta, the Brewers could fall a spot or two in the NL Central. The Peralta move was geared towards the future, but it might set them back a little in 2026.

