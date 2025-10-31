Brewers' Top 3 Free Agents, With Predicted Landing Spots
The Milwaukee Brewers' season ended in disappointment, and part of the reason it was a tough pill to swallow is that there's no telling exactly what this roster will look like next season.
Though the Brewers might not have the deepest free-agent talent pool, there are some big names that could be on their way out of Milwaukee. In this piece, we'll try to predict where those players are headed, as free agency officially begins five days after the World Series concludes.
Also a note, if it wasn't obvious: this list does not include starting pitcher Freddy Peralta or catcher William Contreras, who have club options that will be easy decisions for the Brewers to pick up. We'll spare you any Peralta trade speculation as well.
All set? Let's go.
1. Brandon Woodruff - SP
Woodruff is not only the Brewers' longest-tenured player, but he's their all-time leader in ERA among pitchers with at least 500 innings under their belt (3.10). He's got a $20 million mutual option he'll almost certainly decline, making it a possibililty he finally throws a pitch in a different uniform.
No Brewers fan wants to see Woodruff leave, but can Milwaukee really be expected to pay upwards of $20 million per year for a starting pitcher entering his mid-thirties, especially one with a recent injury history that would have any front office concerned?
Prediction: Signs with Houston Astros
2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Hoskins is another player with a mutual option, but this time, it's the Brewers who will almost certainly decline their end. Though his offense took a slight tick up from where it was a year ago, Hoskins missed two months to injury and wound up not being included on the team's playoff roster.
There are few surer signs that a free agent is leaving, and at this point, the main question is which teams are looking for rebound candidates at first base who might be willing to pay a reasonable major league salary for this nine-year veteran.
Prediction: Signs with San Diego Padres
3. Jose Quintana - SP
We could have also gone with Jordan Montgomery or Danny Jansen for this final spot. But Quintana was the only remaining name on this list who made an impact on the Brewers' postseason run, and he was generally a reliable, if unspectacular starter this season.
Lots of teams could use a No. 4 or 5 starter on the cheap. While Quintana likely won't get the $15 million his mutual option would pay him, it's easy to see the Brewers trying to broker a reunion, as their rotation projects to be quite young otherwise.
Prediction: Stays in Milwaukee
