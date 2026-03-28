Brewers Top Prospect Has Potential to be a Superstar in MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers were very active this offseason, swinging three notable trades that completely changed their outlook on the 2026 season.

The Brewers sent Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals and Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox after both youngsters competed for the National League Rookie of the Year award. They also sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal.

Now, the team is loaded with as much young talent as any organization in baseball. The future is certainly bright.

Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently put together a list of one Triple-A prospect from each team that fans should keep tabs on this season. For the Brewers, they listed Jett Williams, who was acquired in the aforementioned Peralta trade, as the top player to watch in Triple-A.

Jett Williams has the potential to be a star for the Brewers

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder James Tibbs III (98) and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) talk before a game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"Acquired from the Mets in the Freddy Peralta deal this offseason, Williams was limited to only nine Cactus League games in his first spring as a Brewer because of a left quad injury," they wrote. "He got back up to speed fairly quickly after his March 12 return and now has something to prove in his first season in his new organization.

"With near plus-plus speed, Williams can live up to his first name, and he gets to a decent amount of power despite his 5-foot-7 frame because of his lift-and-pull tendencies. He has experience at shortstop and center field but is expected to be a priority second baseman in Nashville with some third base mixed in as Milwaukee searches for a Major League defensive home befitting of his athleticism."

Williams has the chance to quickly make his way to the big leagues this season if he can dominate Triple-A early on. There's a massive hole at third base for the Brewers, as well as a hole in the outfield. Williams plays both of these positions and could be elevated to Milwaukee once he's ready.

In spring training, the versatile infielder had six hits in 18 at-bats, with three of them going for extra bases. He showed off his impressive speed by stealing two bases and hitting a triple.

His path to the big leagues isn't too difficult. It's more about when he's ready to make the move and less about when the Brewers need him in Milwaukee.