Brewers' Trade Addition Entering 'Make Or Break Season' in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few big moves this offseason as they've geared up for the year.

They traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Jets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. They also traded Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a trade package centered around former top prospect Kyle Harrison. Harrison hasn't lived up to the expectations he created with his surge through the minor leagues a few years ago.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently highlighted Harrison as one of the former top prospects who's entering a "make or break" season in 2026.

Kyle Harrison needs to have a big first season with the Brewers

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"After a promising debut, Harrison was a full-time member of the San Francisco rotation in 2024, finishing with a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts in 124.1 innings," Reuter wrote. "Despite his pedigree and remaining upside, he lost the No. 5 starter job to Landon Roupp last spring and was demoted to the minors, where he was pitching when the Giants shipped him to Boston in the Rafael Devers blockbuster trade.

"Traded this offseason again, Harrison is now poised to compete for a spot in the Milwaukee rotation. He was essentially a two-pitch pitcher last season, leaning heavily on his fastball (58.7% usage) and slurve (27.4% usage), and the slurve was hit hard with a .639 slugging percentage allowed. The Brewers have a knack for developing pitching talent, but he also shares some troubling similarities with DL Hall, who has failed to take the next step since joining the organization."

The Brewers have a knack for developing pitching and Harrison seems to be a player they like a lot. They wouldn't have traded a talented young star like Durbin for Harrison if they didn't have serious belief in the lefty.

But having "high potential" can only get a player so far. At a certain point, that potential needs to turn to consistent production. That potential will likely earn players like Harrison more chances to succeed at the big league level, but production is the name of the game.

Harrison should be primed for a big year with the Brewers this season. It's the best situation he's found himself in since being brought up to the big leagues a few years ago.

