Brewers Two-Time All-Star Linked to Pair of NL East Clubs
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off another outstanding regular season, winning 97 games and claiming their third straight National League Central title. But what could have been a dream year ended abruptly when they were swept in the NLCS by the now back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, the focus shifts to the offseason — and the Brewers could be facing some big roster changes. Two key starters, Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana, have both hit free agency, leaving holes in one of baseball’s most consistent pitching staffs.
Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, received a qualifying offer from Milwaukee, but his market could draw interest from several other teams — including two in the National League East.
Braves and Mets Among Teams Linked To Brewers' Brandon Woodruff
Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings of The Athletic listed both the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets as potential fits for Woodruff as he tests the open market.
Both teams also have the financial flexibility to outbid the small-market Brewers, especially if Woodruff declines his qualifying offer.
The Mets collapsed in the second half of 2025 thanks in large part to rotation troubles.
They have a lot of young arms in the rotation, but could use a veteran presence to ensure the youth is not overexposed. The Braves meanwhile are trying to bounce back from their first losing season since 2017, and need some help behind Chris Sale and Spencer Strider after their rotation fell apart.
The Brewers have rarely spent big in free agency, and it’s unlikely they’ll enter a bidding war for Woodruff. If he departs, president of baseball operations Matt Arnold will have to get creative to fill that rotation spot.
There are several cost-effective options available, including re-signing Jose Quintana or exploring rebound candidates such as Walker Buehler, Dustin May, or Chris Bassitt. Each would represent a classic low-risk, high-upside addition in line with Milwaukee’s player development success.
Woodruff, 32, remains one of the top arms on the market despite his recent injury history. He went 7–2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts this past season, showing flashes of his All-Star form when healthy. However, any team that signs him will need to factor in his durability concerns.
Whether Woodruff returns to Milwaukee or heads east, the decision will have a major impact on the Brewers’ 2026 rotation. If he accepts the qualifying offer, the Brewers will retain him for another year — but a multi-year deal seems unlikely given how they typically operate.
