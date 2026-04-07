Brewers Weeks Away From Getting 2.45 ERA Reliever Back

The Milwaukee Brewers got a bit of bad news about one of their veteran relievers.

Rob Zastryzny pitched for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic but made just one appearance. He suffered a left rhomboid strain and has been on the Injured List with the shoulder injury. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback in his bid to return to the big league club. On Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that the veteran has been diagnosed with an intercostal muscle strain and he won't be back until late April or early May.

"Update on Brewers reliever Rob Zastryzny, who was pulled back from rehab assignment at Triple-A: He was re-evaluated by Dr. Raasch yesterday and diagnosed with an intercostal muscle strain. Estimated return is now late April/early May," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers reliever had a setback in his recovery

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers have been very good so far this season. Milwaukee is 8-2 on the season, which is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Milwaukee has the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the league right now at 2.74.

That's without one of their better relievers in Zastryzny. In 2025, he made 26 appearances for the Brewers and logged a 2.45 ERA across 22 innings of work. He logged a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well over that stretch. It's unfortunate that the Brewers aren't able to have him on the mound right now, but the time will come and Milwaukee will be better for it.

The bullpen still being so good, despite the loss of Zastryzny, is yet another example of Milwaukee finding a way through. The Brewers' "Next-Man-Up" mentality has delivered results over and over. Look at the rotation right now, for example. The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta away and Quinn Priester is currently injured. And yet, here we are with the Brewers sitting at 8-2.

The Brewers continue to find ways to win games and they will get another reinforcement at some time over the next few weeks, barring another setback. Zastryzny has appeared in 80 total games throughout his big league career to this point with the Brewers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates and has a career 3.84 ERA in 89 innings pitched in the majors. 35 of those appearances have come with the Brewers over the last two years and he has a 2.12 ERA to show for it.