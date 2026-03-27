Brewers Young Outfielder Poised for Major Breakout Season

The Milwaukee Brewers are poised for a big season this year. They traded a trio of talented players in the offseason, headlined by the blockbuster Freddy Peralta deal that brought Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee while Peralta went to the New York Mets.

But even after these moves, the Brewers opened the season in a big way with a huge 14 to 2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day. Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 hitters in five innings, breaking a Brewers record for most strikeouts on Opening Day in franchise history. Eight different Brewers recorded a hit with four of the eight recording multiple base knocks. Milwaukee saw home runs from Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers, too.

The Brewers didn't even have one of their best players, Jackson Chourio, to open the season.

Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports recently suggested Chourio was poised for a major breakout season this year despite a recent fractured hand that landed him on the injured list right before Opening Day.

Jackson Chourio poised for breakout year when he returns healthy

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Chourio’s second season in the big leagues looked almost identical to his first, as he followed up a 21-homer, 22-steal rookie season in 2024 with 21 homers and 21 steals in 2025. It was a productive year, though not the superstar jump many expected," Kavner wrote. "His slash-line numbers dipped slightly as his chase rate increased and walk rate decreased, and a nagging hamstring injury in the second half didn’t help his cause. In 2026, the full breakout could be ahead for the talented 22-year-old."

Chourio seemingly suffered the injury in the World Baseball Classic, but it was originally misdiagnosed. The Brewers were able to get the correct diagnosis, and now Chourio is set to miss a few weeks of action as his broken hand recovers.

Once he's back on the field, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with. Chourio has posted two impressive seasons to begin his career, slugging 21 home runs in each year. He's recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Considering he's only 22 years old, Chourio has the potential to take a big step forward when he gets healthy. He's an obvious candidate for a 30/30 season whenever he plays at least 140 or 150 games again. It might not be this season, but 30/30 seasons are likely in Chourio's future.