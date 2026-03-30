Christian Yelich's Postgame Message Spoke Volumes on Brewers' Comeback

It only took three games for the Milwaukee Brewers to prove they were still Major League Baseball's scrappiest team.

In a weekend sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the Brewers comfortably won games one and two. But on Sunday, they found themselves in an immediate 4-0 hole, then still trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning.

But from there, the Brewers put together a furious rally, bringing pinch-hitter Christian Yelich to the plate with two outs and the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Yelich delivered a three-run home run with two strikes to put the Brew Crew on top 9-7, sealing the eventual sweep.

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What Yelich said about game-winning blast

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) is greeted by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Yelich didn't focus on his own heroics after the game, and that was fairly predictable from a leader on this Brewers team. The secret to the success is in large part the fact that everyone is pulling on the same rope.

“That’s kind of just who we are,” Yelich said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We have a lot of the same guys from last year. Not that we’re going to keep talking about last year or anything like that, but we’re an experienced group together that’s been through the ups and downs of the season. We’ve been behind in games and come back and won.

“That’s why basically everybody today was like, ‘We’re fine. We’re going to be in this thing. Let’s chip away.'”

Big hits in that eighth inning came from Joey Ortiz, who kept his starting job deepite having arguably the worst offensive season of anyone in the majors last year, and newcomer Luis Rengifo, who wasn't part of many improbable wins like Sunday's as a member of the lowly Los Angeles Angels.

So if the fact that the Brewers are already finding big hits in clutch moments from unlikely sources wasn't proof enough that they'll be every bit as formidable this year as last, perhaps Yelich hitting his first career pinch-hit home run in the perfect spot will do it.