Craig Counsell Has 5-Word Message on Brewers' Pat Murphy Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers have had an unprecedented run of success over the last decade, and they have two managers to thank for that.

One is two-time defending National League Manager of the Year Pat Murphy, who received a reported three-year extension with $8.95 million worth of new money included on Thursday. The other is predecessor Craig Counsell, who left Milwaukee at the end of 2023 to take the manager gig with the division-rival Chicago Cubs.

Through two years of rivalry, and plenty of vitriol from Brewers fans toward the Wisconsin native Counsell, the two skippers have remained good friends. And on Friday, Counsell had the ultimate show of respect for Murphy.

Counsell talks Murphy's extension from Cubs camp

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) shakes hands with Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) before game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I'm thrilled for him. Thrilled," Counsell said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Jay Cohen of the Associated Press also reported that Counsell said he spoke to Murphy on the phone to congratulate him on Thursday night.

Counsell, of course, got a record-setting five-year, $40 million contract from the Cubs at the time of his departure. He has since been eclipsed as the highest-paid manager in the sport by just $0.1 million by Los Angeles Dodgers three-time world champion Dave Roberts, per Front Office Sports.

Counsell served as the Brewers' manager from 2015 to 2023, and Murphy was his bench coach for all nine of those seasons. Milwaukee won three division titles in that time frame, but the Cubs did win a World Series in 2016. Somehow, Counsell never won a Manager of the Year Award.

Since Counsell left Milwaukee, it's continued to be the Brewers' division. Milwaukee has the two division titles, Murphy has his two Manager of the Year Awards, and most importantly, the Brewers sent the Cubs packing last season in the division series.

This offeason only furthered the narratives of both of these teams, as the Cubs had some marquee additions and the Brewers traded away stars. The two skippers' friendship continues, setting up a long-lasting wrinkle in one of the most hotly contested rivalries in the sport moving forward.

