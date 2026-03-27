Electrifying Brewers Debut Bodes Well for Return on Red Sox Trade

Did the Milwaukee Brewers do it again?

One game is admittedly a brutally small sample size to make sweeping judgments. But on Thursday, as the Brewers whipped the Chicago White Sox 14-2 in their season opener, third baseman David Hamilton looked nearly unrecognizable from the player he was on the Boston Red Sox.

Sure, we knew Hamilton had blazing speed, and he showed it off with his first stolen base in a Brewers uniform. But reaching base in all of his first four plate appearances was quite unexpected, and potentially a sign that the 28-year-old is turning over a new leaf in a Brewers uniform.

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What Brewers see in Hamilton, and why it matters

Mar 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman David Hamilton (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Hamilton drawing two walks, even against a White Sox pitching staff that was dishing them out like Halloween candy on Thursday, was a great indicator of offseason progress. So, too, was his comfort on defense in what was, believe it or not, his first career start at third base.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who labeled Hamilton as his "quantum leap" candidate before the season, was complimentary of the player and the front office that included him in the trade with the Boston Red Sox after Thursday's game.

"We've been seeing it all spring. He's just in a good spot in his game and his career," said Murphy, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Hopefully, he realizes he can make a difference for us. Hat's off to Arnold and his crew for making sure he was included in that deal.

"We lost a great one in Durbin. He was on brand for us. But to get those pitchers (Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan) and a kid like Hamilton, we're really fortunate."

Hamilton had just a .257 on-base percentage in 194 plate appearances for the Red Sox last year. It's hard to be impactful on the bases if you don't get there, and because he had such limited playing time, one could almost see him putting too much pressure on himself to perform.

With the Brewers, Hamilton should get much more of a runway. The question now becomes whether he'll work his way into a strong-sided platoon role at third base over the switch-hitting Luis Rengifo, who is better from the right side of the plate.