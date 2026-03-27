Electrifying Brewers Debut Bodes Well for Return on Red Sox Trade
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Did the Milwaukee Brewers do it again?
One game is admittedly a brutally small sample size to make sweeping judgments. But on Thursday, as the Brewers whipped the Chicago White Sox 14-2 in their season opener, third baseman David Hamilton looked nearly unrecognizable from the player he was on the Boston Red Sox.
Sure, we knew Hamilton had blazing speed, and he showed it off with his first stolen base in a Brewers uniform. But reaching base in all of his first four plate appearances was quite unexpected, and potentially a sign that the 28-year-old is turning over a new leaf in a Brewers uniform.
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What Brewers see in Hamilton, and why it matters
Hamilton drawing two walks, even against a White Sox pitching staff that was dishing them out like Halloween candy on Thursday, was a great indicator of offseason progress. So, too, was his comfort on defense in what was, believe it or not, his first career start at third base.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who labeled Hamilton as his "quantum leap" candidate before the season, was complimentary of the player and the front office that included him in the trade with the Boston Red Sox after Thursday's game.
"We've been seeing it all spring. He's just in a good spot in his game and his career," said Murphy, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Hopefully, he realizes he can make a difference for us. Hat's off to Arnold and his crew for making sure he was included in that deal.
"We lost a great one in Durbin. He was on brand for us. But to get those pitchers (Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan) and a kid like Hamilton, we're really fortunate."
Hamilton had just a .257 on-base percentage in 194 plate appearances for the Red Sox last year. It's hard to be impactful on the bases if you don't get there, and because he had such limited playing time, one could almost see him putting too much pressure on himself to perform.
With the Brewers, Hamilton should get much more of a runway. The question now becomes whether he'll work his way into a strong-sided platoon role at third base over the switch-hitting Luis Rengifo, who is better from the right side of the plate.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com