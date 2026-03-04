How Freddy Peralta-Mets Blockbuster Transformed Brewers' Farm System

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming into this season having won three consecutive National League Central titles, and four in the last five years. However, they will have to do it without Freddy Peralta.

He was entering the final year of his deal, and so, Milwaukee traded him to the New York Mets in exchange for right-hander Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams. While it might set them back a little for 2026, the future still appears bright for the Brewers.

MLB Pipeline revealed the Top 30 prospects for each team in Major League Baseball. Williams and Sproat ranked at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.

Freddy Peralta deal revamped Brewers' farm system

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams rounds third base during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortstop Jesus Made is at the top of the Brewers' prospect list for 2026. But Williams and Sproat are still close. In fact, the Peralta trade really allowed the Brewers to revamp their farm system and set themselves up well for the future.

Instead of keeping Peralta, knowing they were going to lose him in free agency next winter, the Brewers did the smart thing and capitalized on his value while there was still a chance to do so. And so, they brought back two Major League ready players that can help them right away and also still have several years of club control left.

Sproat strengthened their pitching depth, and he could very easily win a rotation spot on the Opening Day roster. Meanwhile, with Caleb Durbin gone, the Brewers can shift Joey Ortiz to third base and make Williams their everyday shortstop for 2026.

And if they don't make the Opening Day roster, they still can serve as extra depth in the farm system in case the Brewers have an injury or two. Sproat especially is important for that reason, as there is uncertainty surrounding the health of Brandon Woodruff after another injury-plagued year.

But the Brewers' future is much brighter as a result of this trade. They got exactly what they needed for Peralta and things are still looking pretty good for the defending NL Central champions.

Williams and Sproat will be exciting prospects to watch over the next few weeks, especially if they make the Opening Day roster. The Brewers continue to churn out solid players and keep acquiring them via key trades. There is a lot to like about this team and its future, especially after adding Sproat and Williams.

We'll see what 2026 holds for them.