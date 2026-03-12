Insider Believes Brewers Hit Jackpot With 2025 6th Round Draft Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers have seemingly committed to building their roster through the farm system, which was evident before, but after trading Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins this offseason, it's even more apparent.

The Brewers have the best farm syste in baseball with players like Luis Peña and Jesus Made headlining their top-30 prospects. But there are plenty more talented players besides the top dogs getting all the media attention.

Brewers insider Curt Hogg recently suggested the team's 2025 sixth round pick, infielder Daniel Dickinson, could be one of Milwaukee's biggest breakout prospects this season. This isn't to say Dickinson, who hasn't played in pro ball yet, will be on any fast track to the big leagues, but he has the chance to burst on the scene.

Brewers may have struck gold with the addition of Daniel Dickinson

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers second baseman Daniel Dickinson (14) throws to first for an out against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"When the Brewers took Daniel Dickinson in the sixth round out of LSU last summer, I'll admit that he got lost in the shuffle, as can happen with® players while picks are flying during the draft. That is no more," Hogg wrote. "I love this kid's swing. It's simple, it's quick and it's compact. It has enough depth and catches the ball out front enough to create some real pull=side power from a 180-pound frame. Dickinson doesn't possess mammoth bat speed but should be able to generate some consistent pop while drawing some walks and displaying feel for the barrel that works to all fields.

"If that's not enough, Dickinson broke his hamate bone in his left wrist during the NCAA regional opener. He hit two home runs that day, stayed in the lineup and hit .352 during the College World Series as LSU took home the national championship. Sounds like a Pat Murphy player."

Dickinson held an OPS over 1.000 in his college career. He walked almost as many times as he struck out. The production was there, though a broken hamate bone dropped his draft stock a bit.

The young infielder is a true second baseman. He has the hit tool and the glove to play on the infield dirt. The power isn't as impressive as some other prospects, but if he can hit .300 at the lower levels of pro ball, nobody should be complaining that he only has 40-grade power.

The youngster is very undervalued right now. He's exactly the kind of player that manager Pat Murphy loves. He should find success in his first year of pro ball this season.