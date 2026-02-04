Insider Hints at Brewers’ Next Move After Quiet Offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into spring training with a few question marks. They won the National League Central last year with 97 regular season victories and made it to the NLCS. However, they have also traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

The Brewers do have a lot of starting pitching depth, but they don't have that steady force for innings in the mix, as Brandon Woodruff comes with a lot of injury risk. With Peralta gone, Brewers' MLB.com insider Adam McCalvy provided some insight on what could come next for Milwaukee after what has been a mostly quiet offseason.

Brewers may not be done yet

"Last year, the Brewers didn't sign Jose Quintana until March, and I'd be shocked if they don't bring in an experienced arm this year, too," McCalvy reported.

There are plenty of arms still available in free agency for the Brewers to choose from. They shouldn't be expected to go out and sign Zac Gallen or Framber Valdez. Even Lucas Giolito might be a little bit out of their price range. But somebody like Quintana could make sense. Bringing him back for one more year wouldn't hurt.

Another option available is Walker Buehler, who struggled with the Boston Red Sox but caught on with the Philadelphia Phillies and did well in his brief stint there. He likely wouldn't be too expensive for Milwaukee and could very easily be had on a one-year deal with an option of some sort.

But it would appear that the Brewers aren't done yet this offseason. One more arm is necessary if they want to stay in contention in the NL Central and keep the Chicago Cubs at bay, and whoever they do sign could allow them to remain at the top.

The Brewers often trade players in the final year of their contracts, but also leave room for a bargain addition or two. Adding another starter would be consistent with their approach over the last couple of years.

It should be interesting to see what they decide to do, but fans shouldn't be surprised to see the Brewers add another arm. It could be as simple as keeping Quintana around for one more year, but that isn't the only option that's available.

