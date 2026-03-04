Insider Hints Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Breakout Star in 2024 Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league last season, but they swung a slew of trades to turn the team in a different direction.

They opted to cut ties with Isaac Collins, Caleb Durbin, and Freddy Peralta in a trio of big moves this offseason. In these three moves, the Brewers added a slew of young talent to build for the future. Now, the team should be able to sustain their success over a lot longer of a time period. But they're going to need their young players to pan out over the next few seasons.

Brewers insider Curt Hogg recently put together a list of potential breakout candidates for the upcoming season. Hogg shockingly listed prospect pitcher Ethan Dorchies as one of the top breakout candidates in the entire organization this season.

Ethan Dorchies could be the Brewers next breakout star

"A baby giraffe of a hurler, Ethan Dorchies is beginning to grow into his 6-foot-5 frame and it shows in his pure stuff," Hogg wrote. "He was one of the youngest players taken in the 2024 draft and will be 19 all season but already made 13 appearances for Class A Carolina last year, striking out 57 in 55 innings with a 3.27 ERA.



"Dorchies has a legitimate six-pitch mix, including three fastballs that are all getting better. He's up to sitting 94-95 mph with room to grow, and the pitches play even faster because he generates more than 7 feet of extension down the mound. Dorchies hasn't displayed great feel for spin, but his splitter has real potential as a swing-and-miss offering and he shows good mobility and advanced physicality on the mound for someone his size."

Dorchies is one of the best prospects in the entire Brewers organization. He made 19 appearances, including 11 starts. Across the 82 innings pitched in those appearances, Dorchies had four saves, 89 strikeouts, and held hitters to a .175 batting average.

He's still a teenager, but his stuff and command are both well above average for his age. If he can continue to fill up the zone with a legit five or six pitch mix, he could fly up the minor league system in Milwaukee.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him breakout this season.