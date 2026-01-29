Insider Pitches Brewers Reunion With Former All-Star Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers were quiet this offseason until making a blockbuster trade last week, sending Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. They brought back right-hander Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams, two top prospects from the Mets' system.

However, they may not be done just yet. While Brandon Woodruff is back for another year, the Brewers could stand to add another arm to their starting rotation. They have solid depth, but another veteran presence would make sense for a team trying to stay on top in the National League Central.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com pitched the idea of Milwaukee reuniting with one of their most dependable starters from 2025.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brewers could use one more starter

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) relieves pitcher Jose Quintana (62) in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"With very little experience behind Brandon Woodruff in that rotation, Milwaukee could look to add a veteran arm before the season. A reunion with Jose Quintana is always a possibility, though there are a number of free agents who could fit the bill," Feinsand wrote.

Quintana went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts with the Brewers in 2025. The former All-Star had been signed to a one-year contract just before the season began, and he was one of the team's most dependable starters in 2025.

The 37-year-old left-hander has bounced around in his career, having pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. But he is a reliable middle-of-the-rotation that can give a team innings, and he has also been a solid pitcher in postseason play.

The Brewers may be a small-market team, but it shouldn't cost them too much to reunite with Quintana for at least one more year. That would give them a proven veteran to go with Woodruff, as well as some much-needed depth.

The Brewers need to make some kind of addition if they hope to stay on top in the NL Central, especially after watching Alex Bregman sign with the Cubs. Their rotation is what needs help the most after the Peralta trade, as Tobias Meyers also left in that deal.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Arnold is thinking with spring training just a few weeks away. The Brewers do have a need in the rotation, and Quintana fits what they are looking for.

More MLB: Brewers Sign 8-Year Veteran Catcher With Controversial Past