Insider Thinks Brewers, Freddy Peralta Blockbuster Is Coming

The Milwaukee Brewers have a starting pitcher plenty of teams would love to have: Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is one of the best overall starting pitchers in the National League. He had a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts for Milwaukee this past season across 33 starts. On top of this, Peralta had a 204-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 176 2/3 innings pitched. That's some big-time production. Arguably, the best thing about him is his dependability. This is a guy who hasn't made fewer than 30 starts in a season since 2022. That in itself, is valuable.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He's cost-controlled for just one more season in 2026 and will be a free agent afterward. That's why the trade rumors have been out there this offseason. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic took it a step further on Monday and said he expects Peralta to get traded on "Foul Territory."

The Brewers have a top trade chip in Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I do not expect (Tarik Skubal) to be traded, but at the same time, once the free agents are off the board," Rosenthal said. "Once Freddy Peralta is perhaps traded. I do expect him to go then the desperation of teams looking for starting pitching might make this more interesting."

Rosenthal is one of the top insiders in baseball. The fact that he not only discussed rumors, but made it a point to say that he thinks that Peralta is going to get traded, certainly should be a sign for Milwaukee fans.

The trade rumors picked back up when Milwaukee was knocked out of the playoffs. A deal didn't seem likely initially, but the winds have shifted since Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer. Now, Peralta is one of the top trade candidates out there.

Fortunately, if Peralta does get traded, Milwaukee has depth, including Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Woodruff, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, and Tobias Myers, among others.

The Brewers obviously would be better with Peralta, than they would be without him. But the rumors are loud out there right now.

More MLB: Brewers-Royals Trade Explained: Why Ángel Zerpa Was Ideal Fit