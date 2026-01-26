Jesús Made Sounds Like Next Brewers Homegrown Star

The Milwaukee Brewers have an exciting, young core in place led by outfielder Jackson Chourio.

The Brewers won 97 games in 2025 and most of the core is in place for years to come, starting with Chourio. It's unfortunate to see Freddy Peralta on the way out of town, but the Brewers landed two intriguing prospects for him. The Athletic's Keith Law shared a list of the top-100 prospects in baseball on Monday. Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat were the two prospects that came to town for Peralta and they came in at No. 45 and No. 75 on Law's list.

That should excite the fanbase. Another guy the fans should be fired up right now is 18-year-old phenom Jesús Made. Last year, Law had Made as the No. 78 prospect in baseball and now he's all the way up to No. 3.

The Brewers have one of baseball's best prospects

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made runs off the field during the spring breakout game on March 17, 2025. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Made only turned 18 in May, but started 2025 as one of the youngest players on any full-season roster, skipping the Arizona Complex League entirely," Law wrote. "He started strongly, as did the entire Low-A Carolina roster last April, then after some adjustment periods he earned a promotion to High A in August, hitting so well there the Brewers gave him a week in Double A to close the season.

"He’s an advanced hitter for his age — he’d be an advanced hitter if he were 21 and played like this — with a real two-strike approach and an understanding of when and how to use the whole field. His bat speed is electric — he should walk up to “Danger! High Voltage!” — and even though he’s still lean and looks his age, he’s capable of hitting the ball extremely hard because of how fast his wrists are, with a peak exit velocity in 2025 of 111 mph. The biggest surprise in his season was his defense, as a year ago it looked like he’d probably end up at third or second, but he played easily plus defense at shortstop this year, with a quick first step and excellent range to his right, and at this point I’d say not only does he stay there but he’s going to be at least above-average in the majors.

"I said last year in the top 100 that he could be a top-20 prospect this time around, but I undersold him; he’s in that tiny echelon of teenaged hitters who are so good so young that they can shoot to the majors even before they turn 20. You just don’t see many hitters, ever, with this combination of quickness, athleticism and aptitude at age 18."

This kid already looks like a star and by this time next year very well could be the top prospect in all of baseball. Imagine a Brewers lineup featuring Chourio and Made for years to come? That's an exciting thought that very well could become a reality at some point.

