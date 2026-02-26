Kyle Harrison Shades Red Sox, Giants After Trade to Brewers

It's rare to see any young player traded twice before his age-24 season, let alone a former top-100 prospect.

New Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison came over in a six-player trade with the Boston Red Sox earlier this month that sent infielder Caleb Durbin to Boston. Last June, he was involved in the San Francisco Giants' four-player package for designated hitter/first baseman Rafael Devers.

Harrison has yet to fully establish himself as a major league regular, but there's obvious talent there, and he's choosing to take the positive view of being shipped around this much -- with a bit of a caveat.

Harrison has relatable desire to stick it to Red Sox, Giants

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking on the trade earlier this week, Harrison seemed to have the Red Sox and Giants circled as opponents on his calendar, a classic player trope of wanting to make the team that traded him away regret it as much as possible.

"It’s kind of a weird feeling because it’s good to be wanted. That’s the way I’ll put it. Anytime you face your old team, now I got two, so it’s going to be even more motivating when I face them," Harrison said, per Brandon Cruz of WITI-TV.

It's not as though Harrison wouldn't be able to understand why either team shipped him away, of course.

The Giants picked him in the third round of the 2020 draft as a local kid from De La Salle High School in nearby Concord, Calif. But when they had their chance to get their hands on one of the game's premier sluggers, one could see how Harrison had become expendable.

In Boston, meanwhile, Harrison was perhaps ninth or 10th on the spring training depth chart of starters. It's not that the Red Sox didn't still believe he could be good, but it made sense to maximize whatever trade value he had left before sending him to Triple-A to begin the year.

Now, Harrison is on a Brewers team known for maximizing its talents, and could take full advantage of those perceived slights. Boston and San Francisco hitters should be ready for a fired-up opponent on the mound in those series against the Brew Crew.