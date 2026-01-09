Latest Cubs Rumor Would Be Nightmare Scenario For Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason. Their only major signing was Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer in early November.

They did trade for left-hander Angel Zerpa, but that cost them Isaac Collins and Nick Mears. Unfortunately, the Brewers don’t appear to be in play for any of the top available free agents, but their National League Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs are.

On Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that an American League executive isn’t counting the Cubs out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, and believes that they and the Boston Red Sox are the top suitors for him. This could spell trouble for the Brewers.

Latest Alex Bregman Rumor Could Spell Trouble For Milwaukee

The Brewers won the NL Central by five games over the Cubs last season and beat them in the NLDS. The Cubs themselves have been rather quiet, but they did just swing a trade for Edward Cabrera and are now looking for an impact bat.

If the Cubs land Bregman, then this could make them the team to beat in the NL Central. The reason for this is because the Brewers are a small-market team and haven’t been in play for any free agents. That isn’t going to change anytime soon.

The Brewers aren’t going to come out of left field and sign Bo Bichette. While they continue to do well with their internal pieces and own the crown in the division, the Cubs look prepared to potentially spend big.

Spending doesn’t always make a team better than one that doesn’t spend much, but Bregman could be the missing piece for the Cubs, and that could put the Brewers at a disadvantage.

The season still has to play out before it can be determined which team is better, but the Brewers are going to have to spend a little more money at some point if they want to continue being the dominant power in the NL Central.

Even with Kyle Tucker likely gone, the Brewers should hope that the Cubs aren’t the ones to bring in Bregman. That will make the road to the top of the division tougher, especially since the Brewers haven’t done much this winter.

It will be interesting to see where Bregman goes. But if he goes to the Cubs, do the Brewers have a counter?

